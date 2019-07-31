Mariners' Mike Leake: Fades late in no-decision
Leake didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers, giving up five runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings while striking out two.
The veteran right-hander didn't do much to enhance his trade value, taking a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning before unraveling. Leake now sports a 4.40 ERA and 100:19 K:BB through 137 innings on the year, but the time and place of his next start will depend on whether he's still a Mariner after the trade deadline.
