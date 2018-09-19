Mariners' Mike Leake: Falls to 10-10
Leake (10-10) gave up five runs on six hits in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, striking out three and walking zero in 6.1 innings.
Leake got beat up in the third inning, giving up an RBI-single and an RBI-groundout before surrendering a two-run home run to Marwin Gonzalez. Tuesday's loss comes after a couple quality-start wins from Leake, and he still has 18 quality starts in 30 games started despite a somewhat high 4.10 ERA on the year. Opponents are hitting .274 off the right-hander and his next start will be a divisional matchup against the A's at home.
