Leake (3-3) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking four as the Mariners eventually fell 5-0.

Leake was able to limit the damage against the Angels to the three earned runs but he wasn't especially impressive in doing so, walking as many batters as he struck out and allowing seven hits while getting handed his third defeat of the year. He's put up a couple of solid outings this season, however, his overall body of work so far that includes a 6.28 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP over 38.2 innings suggests there are probably better alternatives out there for those in need of streaming options.