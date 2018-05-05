Mariners' Mike Leake: Falls to 3-3 with loss against Angels
Leake (3-3) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking four as the Mariners eventually fell 5-0.
Leake was able to limit the damage against the Angels to the three earned runs but he wasn't especially impressive in doing so, walking as many batters as he struck out and allowing seven hits while getting handed his third defeat of the year. He's put up a couple of solid outings this season, however, his overall body of work so far that includes a 6.28 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP over 38.2 innings suggests there are probably better alternatives out there for those in need of streaming options.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Earns win Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Shelled for eight runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Takes first loss to Astros•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Grabs win despite control problems Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...