Leake (7-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking one in Seattle's 9-3 defeat.

Leake had gone five straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs coming into this contest, but he was bested by a talented Boston lineup, with most of the damage coming on a three-run homer he gave up to Rafael Devers in the third inning. He'll take a 4.47 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and 55 strikeouts through 92.2 innings into his next start, which will see him take on this same Red Sox team on the road next Saturday.

