Leake (8-8) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none in Seattle's 5-2 defeat.

Leake threw an eight-inning shutout in his last start but he couldn't follow up with a similar effort this time out, with most of the damage in this contest coming from a third-inning three-run homer he served up to Paul Goldschmidt. The 30-year-old right-hander now has a 4.03 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and a 102:31 K:BB through 160.2 innings this season.