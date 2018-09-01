Leake (8-9) took the loss against the Athletics on Friday, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings, striking out three and walking two as the Mariners fell 7-5.

It was the second straight start where Leake has given up five or more earned runs, pushing his ERA up to 4.25 and his WHIP to 1.30 through 165 innings. The veteran has shown he's good for the occasional solid stat line, but he's had too many erratic showings like this one this season to put himself in the tier of trustworthy fantasy starters. He'll look to get back on track in an easier matchup against the Orioles on Wednesday.