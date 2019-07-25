Leake (9-8) earned the win Wednesday versus Texas after allowing three runs on nine hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Leake was essentially hurt by one pitch Wednesday as Rougned Odor's three-run homer in the sixth inning proved to be the Rangers only runs of the day. The 31-year-old has been up-and-down all season, which is reflected in his 4.25 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 21 starts. Leake lines up to face the Rangers again next week.