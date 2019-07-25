Mariners' Mike Leake: Fires seven strong frames
Leake (9-8) earned the win Wednesday versus Texas after allowing three runs on nine hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and walked none.
Leake was essentially hurt by one pitch Wednesday as Rougned Odor's three-run homer in the sixth inning proved to be the Rangers only runs of the day. The 31-year-old has been up-and-down all season, which is reflected in his 4.25 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 21 starts. Leake lines up to face the Rangers again next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start