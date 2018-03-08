Mariners' Mike Leake: First hiccup of spring
Leake is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, .250 BAA and 6:0 K:BB through three spring starts.
The right-hander's longest outing of spring Tuesday also saw his ERA get blemished for the first time through three starts, as Leake was touched up for three earned runs on five hits over four innings by the Rockies. Leake stretched out to 48 pitches and encountered all his trouble in his last pair of frames, with a solo home run he gave up to Tom Murphy in the fourth serving as the third and final run against him. Despite scuffling for the first time this spring, Leake's overall body of work thus far lends credence to the notion that his impressive 32-inning stint with the Mariners last season (2.53 ERA, 27:2 K:BB) after a trade from the Cardinals was no fluke.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Continued success in Thursday start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Enjoyed move to Seattle•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Done for season•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Handed 13th loss Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Gets no-decision Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...