Mariners' Mike Leake: First hiccup of spring

Leake is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, .250 BAA and 6:0 K:BB through three spring starts.

The right-hander's longest outing of spring Tuesday also saw his ERA get blemished for the first time through three starts, as Leake was touched up for three earned runs on five hits over four innings by the Rockies. Leake stretched out to 48 pitches and encountered all his trouble in his last pair of frames, with a solo home run he gave up to Tom Murphy in the fourth serving as the third and final run against him. Despite scuffling for the first time this spring, Leake's overall body of work thus far lends credence to the notion that his impressive 32-inning stint with the Mariners last season (2.53 ERA, 27:2 K:BB) after a trade from the Cardinals was no fluke.