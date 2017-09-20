Mariners' Mike Leake: Gets no-decision Tuesday despite quality start
Leake gave up only one run on six hits over 6.2 innings Tuesday while striking out five but didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
The veteran righty found himself locked in an unlikely pitcher's duel with Martin Perez into the seventh inning, but the M's couldn't produce the offense to give Leake his fourth straight win since coming to Seattle. He now has a 2.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 25.3 innings with the M's, but he'll face a tough test Sunday at home against Cleveland.
