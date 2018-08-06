Leake allowed three earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five against the Blue Jays on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing nine hits, Leake limited the Blue Jays to only two extra-base hits to limit the damage. He also worked efficiently, needing only 84 pitches to turn in his longest start since June 28. He has now turned in four consecutive quality starts, during which he has thrown 25 innings while allowing nine earned runs and 15 strikeouts. While those aren't dominant numbers, he has proven to be a viable option for deeper mixed and AL-only leagues.