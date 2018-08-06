Mariners' Mike Leake: Goes 6.2 innings
Leake allowed three earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five against the Blue Jays on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.
Despite allowing nine hits, Leake limited the Blue Jays to only two extra-base hits to limit the damage. He also worked efficiently, needing only 84 pitches to turn in his longest start since June 28. He has now turned in four consecutive quality starts, during which he has thrown 25 innings while allowing nine earned runs and 15 strikeouts. While those aren't dominant numbers, he has proven to be a viable option for deeper mixed and AL-only leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...