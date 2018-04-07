Leake (2-0) picked up the win over the Twins on Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran threw only 51 of 92 pitches for strikes and managed to generate only three swinging strikes as he battled both the opposition and the 27-degree weather -- the coldest first-pitch temperature since the Twins franchise moved to Minnesota. Leake still emerged victorious, and he'll take a 3.00 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the A's.