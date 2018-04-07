Mariners' Mike Leake: Grabs win despite control problems Saturday
Leake (2-0) picked up the win over the Twins on Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
The veteran threw only 51 of 92 pitches for strikes and managed to generate only three swinging strikes as he battled both the opposition and the 27-degree weather -- the coldest first-pitch temperature since the Twins franchise moved to Minnesota. Leake still emerged victorious, and he'll take a 3.00 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the A's.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows 10 hits in Wednesday's start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Contact increasing as spring unfolds•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches to plenty of contact Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: First hiccup of spring•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Continued success in Thursday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...