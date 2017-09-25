Mariners' Mike Leake: Handed 13th loss Sunday
Leake (10-13) fired 6.2 innings Sunday against the Indians, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five on his way to the loss.
The right-hander was handed the tall task of taking down Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, and he certainly did his best to keep his team in the game. Leake exhibited excellent control all afternoon, walking none and throwing nearly 75 percent of his pitches for strikes, but a pair of RBI doubles in the fourth and a solo homer in the sixth ultimately sealed his fate against the former Cy Young Award winner. Since coming to Seattle via trade the 29-year-old's ERA still sits at a neat 2.53 mark, so he'll look to further improve that in his final start of the season next weekend against the Angels.
