Leake (8-6) got the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings against the Angels.

Leake was hit hard, with four of the 11 hits going for extra bases including a two-run homer. The righty turned in a very strong June, but things haven't gone as smoothly since the calendar flipped to July; in two starts in the month, the 30-year-old has allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 20 hits while sporting just a 5:3 K:BB over eight innings in a pair of losses to raise his ERA to 4.36. He'll look to right the ship next time out, but draws a tough matchup Sunday in Colorado.