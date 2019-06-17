Leake (6-6) earned the win against Oakland on Sunday, completing seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not issue any walks.

Both earned runs allowed by Leake came on solo home runs. Aside from those mistakes, the 31-year-old kept Oakland hitters mostly off-kilter, throwing 67 of his 97 pitches for strikes and whiffing seven while refusing to issue a walk for the sixth time this season. With his winning effort Sunday, Leake has now pitched at least seven innings in each of his last four starts after failing to do so in 10 of his first 11 starts to start the season. He'll look to keep the strong stretch going Friday when he faces the Orioles at home in his next scheduled start.