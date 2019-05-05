Mariners' Mike Leake: Hurls quality start
Leake gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Indians. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Leake served up five home runs in his previous two starts, so the fact he only gave up one homer Saturday was certainly a step in the right direction. The 31-year-old has a 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB over 40.1 innings and lines up to next pitch Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...