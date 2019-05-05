Leake gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Indians. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Leake served up five home runs in his previous two starts, so the fact he only gave up one homer Saturday was certainly a step in the right direction. The 31-year-old has a 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB over 40.1 innings and lines up to next pitch Thursday at Yankee Stadium.