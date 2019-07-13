Mariners' Mike Leake: Implodes in loss
Leake (7-8) was charged with loss at Angel Stadium on Friday, recording just two outs while surrendering seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
The Angels got to Leake right away with a leadoff double by David Fletcher and it all went downhill from there. Leake then allowed a two-run homer to Mike Trout, and worked through the entire lineup before facing Trout again, this time giving up a two-run double. That would be the final damage of the night for the 31-year-old, who left the game after 47 pitches with two outs and the bases loaded. It was a surprising turn of events for Leake, who lasted 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts in his last outing against the Cardinals before the All-Star break. The right-hander falls to 1-2 in three starts against the Angels this season and now owns a 4.60 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 83:17 K:BB
