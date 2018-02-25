Mariners' Mike Leake: Impresses in spring debut

Leake spun two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox, conceding one hit and no walks.

A waiver-deadline pickup from the Cardinals last August, Leake closed an up-and-down season on a high note during his time in Seattle, going 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA over five starts. With Leake having failed to crack a 7.0 K/9 rate since breaking into the big leagues in 2010, there seemingly isn't much room for growth as heads into his age-30 campaign, but the right-hander should prove to be an effective innings eater for Seattle. Leake's pitch-to-contact ways shouldn't prove too costly at the power-suppressing Safeco Field, especially with speed maven Dee Gordon set to flag down fly balls in center field for him this season.

