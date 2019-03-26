Mariners' Mike Leake: Knocked around in exhibition
Leake allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits over 5.1 innings in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Monday. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander gave up an abundance of hard contact, beginning with a 394-foot shot to center by Franmil Reyes that plated three runs overall. Leake was also tagged for a two-run homer by Austin Hedges and for a solo shot by Manuel Margot. The avalanche of extra-base hits against him was rounded out by doubles off the bats of Manny Machado and Wil Myers. It was a disconcerting performance overall in what was Leake's final tune-up before his regular-season debut, which is slated for Saturday against the Red Sox.
