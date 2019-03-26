Leake allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits over 5.1 innings in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Monday. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander gave up an abundance of hard contact, beginning with a 394-foot shot to center by Franmil Reyes that plated three runs overall. Leake was also tagged for a two-run homer by Austin Hedges and for a solo shot by Manuel Margot. The avalanche of extra-base hits against him was rounded out by doubles off the bats of Manny Machado and Wil Myers. It was a disconcerting performance overall in what was Leake's final tune-up before his regular-season debut, which is slated for Saturday against the Red Sox.