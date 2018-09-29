Leake won't start Sunday's season finale against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Leake had been lined up to make his second start of the week on his normal four days' rest, but the Mariners elected to shutter him for the season after he lit up for six runs on eight hits over 1.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Athletics. Roenis Elias will serve as the Mariners' starting pitcher Sunday, but Leake could still be available in relief. If manager Scott Servais elects not to use Leake this weekend, the right-hander will finish the campaign with a 10-10 record, 4.36 ERA and 1.30 WHIP and 119 strikeouts across 185.2 frames.

