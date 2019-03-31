Leake (1-0) allowed two runs on seven hits, but struck out seven and walked two over 6.0 innings, capturing a win against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has never been a high-volume strikeout guy, but he didn't have a problem mowing down the Red Sox in his first start of the year. Boston had base runners in every inning except the fourth with Leake on the mound, but the veteran right hander gave up just one run in the second and third. In 2019, Leake is looking to improve upon his 10-10 record and 4.36 ERA, which he posted during his first full season with the Mariners last year.