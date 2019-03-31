Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches around seven hits in win
Leake (1-0) allowed two runs on seven hits, but struck out seven and walked two over 6.0 innings, capturing a win against the Red Sox on Saturday.
The 31-year-old has never been a high-volume strikeout guy, but he didn't have a problem mowing down the Red Sox in his first start of the year. Boston had base runners in every inning except the fourth with Leake on the mound, but the veteran right hander gave up just one run in the second and third. In 2019, Leake is looking to improve upon his 10-10 record and 4.36 ERA, which he posted during his first full season with the Mariners last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...