Leake (4-3) allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Leake started the game shakily, allowing two doubles and a two-run home run in his first two innings of work. However, he allowed only four more baserunners across his next five innings of work. Given a large lead, he was able to pound the strike zone, starting 22 of the 26 batters he faced with a strike and finding the zone with 76 of his 101 pitches. Leake is unspectacular due to low strikeout numbers, but has pitched at least six innings in five of his eight starts and allowed three or fewer earned runs in an equal number of starts.