Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches to plenty of contact Sunday

Leake allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings in Sunday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Reds. He also recorded a strikeout.

The Reds appeared to be seeing Leake's pitches well, as he gave up at least one single in each of his four full frames. However, he limited the damage by coaxing inning-ending outs out of the dangerous trio of Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler and the scrappy Billy Hamilton, and one of his two runs was partly the cause of a Danny Muno error in the third. Leake didn't get many swings and misses after racking up six strikeouts over his previous pair of appearances, but he's now managed to up his innings workload over the prior outing in each of the last three trips to the mound. The veteran appears on track for the regular season and will look to continue refining his game in a likely start against the Rangers next Friday.