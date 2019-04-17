Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches well in loss
Leake (2-1) allowed two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks across six innings during a loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
The veteran faced the minimum through three frames, but in the fourth, the Indians broke through with a pair of runs. Having trouble the second time through the order has been common for Leake this season. Going into Tuesday, opposing hitters had an OPS nearly 200 points higher against Leake the second time they faced them than the first. Owners will have to keep an eye on how he makes adjustments during the game to avoid this kind of problem moving forward. Leake is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 23.1 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Angels.
