Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches well in win
Leake (3-4) allowed three runs (one earned) in 6.2 innings to earn the win versus Oakland on Tuesday. He gave up five hits and one walk while striking out six.
Leake's first victory since April 6 was well-earned, as he suffocated Oakland's bats most of the night. He has pitched well of late, posting quality starts in three consecutive outings -- a stretch in which he has given up only five earned runs in 19.2 innings. He'll look to continue his effective throwing in his next start Monday against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...