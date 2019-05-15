Leake (3-4) allowed three runs (one earned) in 6.2 innings to earn the win versus Oakland on Tuesday. He gave up five hits and one walk while striking out six.

Leake's first victory since April 6 was well-earned, as he suffocated Oakland's bats most of the night. He has pitched well of late, posting quality starts in three consecutive outings -- a stretch in which he has given up only five earned runs in 19.2 innings. He'll look to continue his effective throwing in his next start Monday against the Rangers.