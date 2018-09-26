Mariners' Mike Leake: Rocked for six runs vs. Oakland
Leake allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Leake was hit early and often, allowing three runs on four hits in the first after retiring the first two batters he faced before allowing another four hits and three runs on just one out in the second. Seattle's offense was able to rally and bail Leake out, but it was still his shortest outing of the season and matched the most runs he'd allowed in a start since April. The 30-year-old will take a 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 119:34 K:BB over 185.2 innings heading into his final start of the year, Sunday against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...