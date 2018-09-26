Leake allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Leake was hit early and often, allowing three runs on four hits in the first after retiring the first two batters he faced before allowing another four hits and three runs on just one out in the second. Seattle's offense was able to rally and bail Leake out, but it was still his shortest outing of the season and matched the most runs he'd allowed in a start since April. The 30-year-old will take a 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 119:34 K:BB over 185.2 innings heading into his final start of the year, Sunday against the Rangers.