Mariners' Mike Leake: Rough inning leads to loss
Leake (7-7) gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss against the Brewers on Thursday. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out five.
Leake actually performed far better than in his last outing, when he earned a win despite allowing seven earned runs. However, he was done in Thursday by a four-run fourth inning, with the big blow coming by way of a three-run home run off the bat off Orlando Arcia. The blast continued a season-long trend of serving up longballs away from home; Leake has now given up 19 homers in 62 road innings while allowing only four in 45 innings at home. He'll be back in the friendly confines of T-Mobile Park for his next scheduled start against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
