Mariners' Mike Leake: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Leake was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Astros due to illlness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Reliever Nick Vincent will make his first major-league start in Leake's absence, while the newly-promoted Ross Detwiler could also cover some innings for the Mariners. Leake should be considered day-to-day for now, and it remains unclear if the Mariners will re-insert him into the rotation over the next couple games or will skip his turn entirely with scheduled off days Thursday and next Monday.
