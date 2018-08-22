Leake was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Astros due to illlness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Reliever Nick Vincent will make his first major-league start in Leake's absence, while the newly-promoted Ross Detwiler could also cover some innings for the Mariners. Leake should be considered day-to-day for now, and it remains unclear if the Mariners will re-insert him into the rotation over the next couple games or will skip his turn entirely with scheduled off days Thursday and next Monday.