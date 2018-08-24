Leake (illness) will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After he was scratched from Tuesday's start against Houston due to an illness, Leake is slated to toe the rubber for Sunday's series finale. The 30-year-old has made 25 starts in 2018 and owns a 3.90 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 96 strikeouts through 154.2 frames.

