Leake fired eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the A's, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. He didn't factor into the decision.

The impressive effort dropped Leake's ERA below four (3.90) for the first time since mid-April. Unfortunately for the veteran right-hander, Brett Anderson matched his eight scoreless innings with 7.2 scoreless frames of his own, leaving him with a fifth no-decision in his last six starts -- all of which have been quality efforts. He'll look to keep things rolling against Houston on Tuesday.