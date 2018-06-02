Leake didn't factor into the decision on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none as the Mariners eventually pulled off a 4-3 victory in extra innings.

This was the third consecutive sharp outing for the 30-year-old righty, who has given up just four earned runs over his last 21.2 innings over that time to bring his ERA down from 6.00 to 4.71 over 72.2 innings. The eight strikeouts on Friday were also a season high. Leake will try to keep up the positive momentum in his next start, which will see him take on this same Rays team in a road tilt next Thursday.