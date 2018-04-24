Mariners' Mike Leake: Shelled for eight runs in loss
Leake (2-2) allowed eight runs on 12 hits with no walks across 3.1 innings while suffering the loss Monday against the White Sox. He recorded one strikeout.
Leake was battered from the start in this one, giving up hits to the first seven batters he faced as the hosts scored five runs in the first inning. He gave up a couple of home runs after that point before his removal with one out in the fourth. Leake pitched quite well over his first three starts of the season, but the wheels have fallen off over the last two, when he's allowed 13 earned runs across just 9.1 innings in a pair of losses. He will take a bloated 6.59 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP into a difficult matchup with the Indians this weekend.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Takes first loss to Astros•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Grabs win despite control problems Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows 10 hits in Wednesday's start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Contact increasing as spring unfolds•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...