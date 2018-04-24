Leake (2-2) allowed eight runs on 12 hits with no walks across 3.1 innings while suffering the loss Monday against the White Sox. He recorded one strikeout.

Leake was battered from the start in this one, giving up hits to the first seven batters he faced as the hosts scored five runs in the first inning. He gave up a couple of home runs after that point before his removal with one out in the fourth. Leake pitched quite well over his first three starts of the season, but the wheels have fallen off over the last two, when he's allowed 13 earned runs across just 9.1 innings in a pair of losses. He will take a bloated 6.59 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP into a difficult matchup with the Indians this weekend.