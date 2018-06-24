Mariners' Mike Leake: Shuts down Red Sox for eighth win
Leake (8-4) allowed just three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out five.
Leake was making his second consecutive start against Boston, and he enjoyed much more success this time around (five earned runs over six in his last outing). That recent hiccup aside, the 30-year-old has been on a great run -- he's shaved nearly two full runs off his ERA since May 15, allowing a total of 12 earned runs in his last seven turns (49.2 innings). He will look to keep it going next week in Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...