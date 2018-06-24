Leake (8-4) allowed just three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out five.

Leake was making his second consecutive start against Boston, and he enjoyed much more success this time around (five earned runs over six in his last outing). That recent hiccup aside, the 30-year-old has been on a great run -- he's shaved nearly two full runs off his ERA since May 15, allowing a total of 12 earned runs in his last seven turns (49.2 innings). He will look to keep it going next week in Baltimore.