Mariners' Mike Leake: Slips off hook
Leake allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Thursday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Leake turned in his worst outing of the season to this point, surrendering three home runs on the day, but the Mariners' late rally would get him off the hook for the loss. The 31-year-old right-hander owns a 2-0 record with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17.1 frames to begin the 2019 campaign. Leake's next outing lines up for Tuesday against Cleveland.
