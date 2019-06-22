Leake (7-6) got the win Friday, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits over 5.1 innings in a 10-9 win over the Orioles. He struck out two batters.

Leake only had two bad innings, allowing three runs in the opening frame and then getting into a jam in the sixth inning before Cory Gearrin relieved him. The crooked line brings him to a 4.54 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 71 strikeouts in 101 innings. The right-hander will try to keep a cleaner line versus the hard-hitting Brewers on Thursday.