Leake allowed two earned runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings in a 9-9 Cactus League tie with the Angels on Sunday. He struck out two.

Leake put together a badly needed serviceable outing after allowing five runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings in his last start against the Padres. The veteran right-hander whittled his spring ERA down to 4.73 with Sunday's effort. He continues to prep for the projected No. 3 role in the rotation during the coming season following a 10-10 mark in his first full Mariners campaign during 2018.