Leake will start Friday's game against the Angels.

The veteran right-hander will get the nod to kick off the second half for the Mariners, following a stellar showing against the Cardinals in his last game before the All-Star break. Leake fired 7.2 scoreless innings in that outing, lowering his ERA to 4.32 in the process. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Leake is one of Seattle's likeliest trade candidates, and how he performs in the next couple of outings will either enhance or depress his overall value.

