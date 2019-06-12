Leake didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out six.

The veteran right-hander missed picking up his third straight win and sixth of the season when the Seattle bullpen once again fell apart late. Leake now has nine quality starts in 14 trips to the mound, and he'll take a 4.26 ERA and 62:!6 K:BB through 88.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Oakland.