Mariners' Mike Leake: Strong outing in win
Leake (9-9) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs -- both unearned -- on seven hits while striking out four against the Orioles.
A pair of errors in the fifth inning allowed a couple of runs to score, but Leake was otherwise in total control. It was his first win since June, and it was a much needed bounce-back effort, as the 30-year-old had been tagged for 11 runs on 18 hits over his previous two starts. He's now sporting a 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 109:33 K:BB over 171 innings heading into Wednesday's start against the Padres.
