Mariners' Mike Leake: Takes first loss to Astros
Leake (2-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk despite seven strikeouts over six innings to take the loss Wednesday to the Astros.
Of the seven hits Leake served up Wednesday, six went for doubles, allowing the Astros to hang a crooked number on him despite the fact he walked just one batter. Leake's ERA sits at 4.50 as he continues to fill his typical role as a back-end innings eater -- a role, alas, that rarely offers much fantasy value.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Grabs win despite control problems Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows 10 hits in Wednesday's start•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Contact increasing as spring unfolds•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches to plenty of contact Sunday•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...