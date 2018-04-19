Leake (2-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk despite seven strikeouts over six innings to take the loss Wednesday to the Astros.

Of the seven hits Leake served up Wednesday, six went for doubles, allowing the Astros to hang a crooked number on him despite the fact he walked just one batter. Leake's ERA sits at 4.50 as he continues to fill his typical role as a back-end innings eater -- a role, alas, that rarely offers much fantasy value.