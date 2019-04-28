Leake (2-3) was charged with nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits over five innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He struck out four and walked one.

The defense had a couple errors behind him, and in both cases, the errors led to three-run homers. Those were home runs No. 9 and 10 allowed by Leake already this season, in just 34.1 innings. It's hard to feel good about him in any matchup right now given all the homers. Leake lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week.