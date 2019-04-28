Mariners' Mike Leake: Takes third loss
Leake (2-3) was charged with nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits over five innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He struck out four and walked one.
The defense had a couple errors behind him, and in both cases, the errors led to three-run homers. Those were home runs No. 9 and 10 allowed by Leake already this season, in just 34.1 innings. It's hard to feel good about him in any matchup right now given all the homers. Leake lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...