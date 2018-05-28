Mariners' Mike Leake: Throws eight strong innings in win
Leake (5-3) got the win against the Twins on Sunday, scattering four hits and one earned run over eight strong innings, striking out two and walking none in Seattle's 3-1 victory.
Leake followed a strong outing against Oakland in his last start with a dominant effort against Minnesota that saw him need just 86 pitches to make it through his eight innings before Alex Colome closed out the victory. His 4.93 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through his 65.2 innings this season aren't eye-popping, and Leake's high-contact, low-strikeout ways mean that he's susceptible to getting blown up from time to time. That said -- as demonstrated by Sunday's strong start -- he can also spin the occasional gem, so Leake retains streaming appeal in the right matchup.
