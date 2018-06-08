Leake (6-3) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rays.

With this effort, Leake has now put together four consecutive starts in which he has allowed two or fewer earned runs and pitched at least 6.2 innings. He has relied on generating groundballs in that stretch, a trend that continued Thursday as 13 of the 21 balls he allowed in play remained on the ground. While his overall numbers remain unimpressive, Leake has bounced back from posting a 6.48 ERA over his first six starts of the season to record a 3.22 ERA across his last six starts.