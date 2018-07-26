Mariners' Mike Leake: Throws quality start
Leake got a quality start but didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Giants, striking out a pair in 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
Leake cruised through six scoreless innings before getting into trouble in the seventh, leaving after allowing a pair of hits to Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford, both of whom would score. Still, it was a positive outing for Leake, who has now allowed just three earned runs in 12.1 innings over his last two starts. He'll hope to keep up that level of performance in a tough assignment against the Astros on Tuesday.
