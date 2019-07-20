Mariners' Mike Leake: Tosses complete game shutout
Leake (8-8) threw a one-hit, one-walk complete game shutout with six strikeouts to claim a 10-0 win against the Angels on Friday.
Leake came within three outs of throwing a perfect game after retiring his first 24 batters, but the Angels broke it up in the ninth inning with a single by Luis Rengifo and a walk by Kevan Smith. Even still, Leake ended the dominant performance by fanning Mike Trout to earn his fifth career complete game and second career shutout. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense provided tremendous run support as they snapped a six-game losing streak. It was a huge turnaround from Leake's last start against the Angels on July 12, when he failed to escape the first inning after surrendering seven runs (four earned). These contrasting performances tell the story of the inconsistency plaguing Leake this season.The 31-year-old will carry a 4.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 91:19 K:BB into a Wednesday showdown against the Rangers.
