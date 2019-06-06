Mariners' Mike Leake: Tosses complete game
Leake (5-6) threw a complete game to earn the win Wednesday after holding the Astros to one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Coming off one of his best starts of the season, Leake decided to turn in an even better performance against the Astros with a stellar complete game performance to help snap Seattle's four-game losing streak as the Mariners rolled to a 14-1 victory. Leake had gone 0-3 with a 5.55 ERA in his four starts against Houston in 2018, but Wednesday was a different story. It took the right-hander 119 pitches to finish the outing and pick up his second straight win. Leake did get into some trouble in the first inning after loading up the bases and allowing a sacrifice fly to give the Astros the first lead of the game, but he steadied himself the rest of the way while his teammates provided more than enough run support. The 31-year-old has pieced together quality outings in eight of his 13 starts this season, and has pitched six-plus innings 10 times. He'll carry a 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown against the Twins.
