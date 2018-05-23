Leake allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Leake wasn't overly deceptive, inducing just three swings-and-misses and striking out three or fewer for the fourth time this season. He was still able to turn in just his second quality start in his last seven outings, allowing fewer than two earned runs for the first time all year. The 30-year-old still has an inflated 5.46 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, and with low strikeout numbers (5.8 K/9), it'll be tough to place much confidence in him on a regular basis. Leake is slated to take on the Twins on Sunday next time out.