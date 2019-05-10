Mariners' Mike Leake: Tosses seven strong innings in loss
Leake (2-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday despite allowing only one run on six hits in seven innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
A second-inning run-scoring double was the only damage the Yankees could muster against Leake, but a quiet Seattle offense failed to push a run past the plate until the ninth. Despite the loss, Leake has now tossed two straight quality starts to lower his season ERA to 4.37. He'll be at home against Oakland on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
