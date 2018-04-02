Mariners' Mike Leake: Wins first start of 2018
Leake (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win Sunday against Cleveland.
There were a few scary moments, but Leaked calmed down in the later innings, as he rounded off his start with three scoreless frames after allowing both runs withing the first four innings. As usual, Leake succeeded by pitching to contact; if anything, his three walks were uncharacteristically high. Leake is at his best when he's keeping runners off the bases. The key to his 3.92 ERA last year was a pristine 2.3 BB/9, and he'll need to replicate that to keep succeeding in 2018.
