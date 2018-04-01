Mariners' Mike Marjama: Hits bench Sunday
Marjama is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Marjama will get a day of rest Sunday after he was behind the plate for the Mariners' first two games of the season following Mike Zunino's (oblique) surprise placement on the disabled list. Zunino is only expected to miss the minimum 10 days with the injury, so Marjama's run as the primary option behind the plate shouldn't last long. Once Zunino is activated, third-string catcher David Freitas will likely return to Triple-A Tacoma.
