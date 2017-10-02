Marjama went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's season-ending 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Marjama made the most of the two starts he saw since joining the big-league club in early September, going 3-for-7 with a double and a home run in that pair of contests. With veteran Carlos Ruiz unsigned heading into what would be his age-39 season, Marjama could certainly have an opportunity to claim the backup role to Mike Zunino in 2018.